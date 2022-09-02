Steve Bannon's Bid For New Contempt Trial Denied

By Hailey Konnath (September 2, 2022, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday refused to grant a new trial for ex-Trump White House aide Steve Bannon, who was recently found guilty of contempt of Congress, finding that Bannon's arguments are barred by District of Columbia Circuit precedent. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols said in an order that, as he has already held on several occasions, Bannon's reasons for challenging his conviction on two counts of contempt are "foreclosed by binding precedent from the Court of Appeals, which this court, cannot, of course, ignore." Bannon's conviction comes after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the Jan....

