Samsung Wants Former In-House Atty DQ'd From Patent Suit

By Lynn LaRowe (September 6, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Samsung has asked a Texas federal judge to disqualify its former top in-house intellectual property attorney from participating in a suit over smart speaker technology being pursued by the lawyer's new patent-rights venture. The tech giant filed a disqualification motion on Thursday arguing that Seung-Ho Ahn, the founder of Singapore-based Synergy IP Corp., should be barred from involvement in the case as he could unfairly leverage information he gained during his nearly two decades of service at Samsung. Synergy, which Ahn founded shortly after his departure from Samsung in 2019, is suing the company alongside co-plaintiff Staton Techiya LLC for alleged...

