Goodyear Stole Self-Inflating Tire Concept, Jury Hears

By Eric Heisig (September 6, 2022, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. capitalized on key technological advancements a European inventor made in the quest to create self-inflating tires, passing the trade secrets off as their own, an attorney for the inventor told a federal jury in Ohio on Tuesday. Frantisek Hrabal, who founded the company Coda Development SRO, met with employees of the Akron, Ohio-based tire giant about the prospect of entering into a partnership and putting his ideas into production, Hrabal's lawyer Stacie R. Hartman said during her opening statement. But Goodyear went in another direction that involved breaking the law, the lawyer added. "Now they...

