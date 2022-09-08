Courts Are Not Shifting On COVID Biz Interruption Stance

By Erin Bradham, Keith Moskowitz and Doug Janicik (September 8, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Now that nearly three years have passed since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S., scores of appellate courts have had their say on property claims seeking coverage for losses suffered from shutting down or restricting operations in response to the pandemic. And they are speaking with near unanimity: To date, there have been 104 appellate decisions holding that shutdowns and restricted operations due to COVID-19 do not constitute direct physical loss or damage, the trigger for business interruption coverage under commercial property policies. Those decisions come from a wide range of courts — state supreme courts in Wisconsin, Iowa, South Carolina, Massachusetts...

