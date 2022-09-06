'Nirvana Baby,' All Grown Up, Waited Too Long To Sue

By Andrew Karpan (September 6, 2022, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The man who was featured naked as a baby on the cover of Nirvana's 1991 "Nevermind" album is a few years too late to claim the photograph violated federal child pornography laws, according to a California federal judge, though his lawyer plans to take the issue to the Ninth Circuit. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin had bad news Friday for Spencer Elden, a Los Angeles painter most well known for appearing naked on the cover of the chart-topping album when he was four months old. Last year, Elden filed a lawsuit against the estate of singer Kurt Cobain, the surviving...

