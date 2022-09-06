Attys Seek $29M In Fees After $105M Walgreens Deal

By Celeste Bott (September 6, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing investors in a suit claiming Walgreens touted overly rosy ​​financial projections in seeking shareholder approval of its plan to acquire a Swiss-based pharmacy chain operator have asked an Illinois federal judge to sign off on their request for roughly $29 million in fees following a $105 million settlement with the pharmacy chain. Lawyers for Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP told U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman on Friday that their work securing what they claim is one of the 10 largest securities class action settlements in the Seventh Circuit warrants the...

