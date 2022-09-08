McDermott Hires Arbitration Pro From King & Spalding

By Silvia Martelli (September 8, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP has hired international arbitration expert Amy Frey from King & Spalding LLP, boosting its offering in the Paris office as demand for international dispute resolution continues to grow. Frey, who joined as a partner, has "a wealth of experience" in international disputes, the law firm said last Friday. She acts for major groups and international companies in all industries, particularly in investment and commercial arbitrations. The lawyer has spent her entire career at King & Spalding, where she joined in 2006 and made partner in Paris in 2016. She would have been content to stay there...

