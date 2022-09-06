Calif. Gov. Signs Union-Driven Fast-Food Worker Wage Bill

By Joyce Hanson (September 6, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Labor Day signed a landmark bill that lets a government-appointed council of workers, union representatives and employers set minimum wages and working conditions for the fast-food industry across the state. A.B. 257, which enacts the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act, shifts the responsibility of setting the minimum wage for about half a million fast-food workers in California from state or federal lawmakers to a new council of employees, employers and union activists, according to the state's Democratic governor. The groundbreaking law signed Monday, popularly known as the Fast Act, establishes a council within the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS