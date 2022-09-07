Sidley Real Estate Trio Leap To Sheppard Mullin In NY

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 7, 2022, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP has picked up three real estate partners from Sidley Austin LLP in New York, the firm announced on Tuesday. Richard Fries, Scott Stern and Neil Cohen have joined Sheppard Mullin's real estate, energy land use and environmental practice, the firm said. Fries was a co-leader of Sidley's real estate practice group. "Richard, Scott and Neil have a market-leading real estate finance practice," Jon Newby, Sheppard Mullin's vice chairman, said in a statement Wednesday. "Their tremendous reputation and vast experience will enhance both our growing New York office and our national real estate practice." The three...

