Ex-Landowners Told To Serve Zimbabwe Again In $440M Suits

By Caleb Symons (September 6, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Several groups seeking to enforce arbitral judgments against Zimbabwe totaling more than $440 million must serve the African nation again, after a D.C. federal judge ruled on Tuesday that their original enforcement notices were improperly addressed to the country's dead foreign minister. The parties, whose properties were seized by Zimbabwean officials years ago as part of an effort to return land to the country's indigenous population, will have 60 days to correct that error in compliance with the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act, said U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta. In his six-page order, Judge Mehta said the groups — a German...

