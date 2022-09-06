UCLA Professor To Teach Course On 'Elon Musk Law'

By Sue Reisinger (September 6, 2022, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has been involved in so much high-profile litigation that a prominent UCLA law professor is developing a course devoted to him: "The Corporate and Securities Law of Elon Musk." Stephen Bainbridge, the William D. Warren distinguished professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, wrote this introduction to the course, "In many situations, Musk's push-the-edge-of-the-envelope style led to the creation of new law." Bainbridge told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that it recently occurred to him "as a very practical matter that I needed an extra hour [of course work], and I...

