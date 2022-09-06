Locke Lord Accused Of Malpractice Over Oil Project Deal

By Bill Wichert (September 6, 2022, 6:07 PM EDT) -- An oil business has dragged Locke Lord LLP and a former firm attorney into New Jersey state court with a lawsuit alleging they took part in losing the company's $2.5 million escrow payment for a construction project financing deal after a Pennsylvania state court tossed similar claims. More than two years after the Pennsylvania court dismissed Locke Lord and attorney Jeffry L. Hardin from a related action, Dakota Oil Processing LLC on Friday revived the allegations against them in its latest suit over the funds. Attorney Christopher G. Hayes, who served as the escrow agent in the transaction at issue, also...

