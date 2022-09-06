Pharmacies Flooded NM With Opioids, AG Says As Trial Starts

By Cara Salvatore (September 6, 2022, 11:51 PM EDT) -- New Mexico's attorney general launched an opioid-crisis trial on Tuesday against three pharmacy giants with a comparison of stewardship of drugs to that of water in his arid state, saying reckless opioid dispensing by Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger "smashed those dams wide open." Beginning the bench trial in a Santa Fe courtroom, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas stood and told Judge Francis Mathew the state has been one of the hardest hit, with overdose deaths per capita higher even than hard-hit West Virginia's from 2000 to 2010. Pharmacies were in a "vital position" of protection and "were supposed to serve like...

