Panel Backs Rejection For Atty Who Settled Without Client OK

By Lauraann Wood (September 6, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- A review panel for Illinois' attorney watchdog has agreed that a lawyer who served a three-year suspension for misappropriating client funds has not demonstrated that she recognizes her misconduct's seriousness and is fit to be reinstated as a practicing attorney. A three-member review board for the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Friday that it agreed with a lower panel's recommendation that Pamela Lucas' reinstatement bid be denied because Lucas, who was suspended in 2004, has apparently failed to acknowledge the severity of settling a client's claim without approval and even "attempted to minimize and deny" parts of it in...

