Camden Diocese Opposes Ch. 11 Trade Committee Fees

By Vince Sullivan (September 6, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt Diocese of Camden objected to a fee application for a law firm representing the official committee of unsecured trade creditors in the Diocese's Chapter 11 case, telling a New Jersey court the application includes charges of "outrageous rates" and that the costs of the case are quickly mounting. In its objection, the Diocese said the $117,000 application filed by trade committee counsel with Porzio Bromberg & Newman PC needs to be reduced because the blended billing rate for the firm's July fee statement is $582.26 per hour. "That rate must be adjusted across the board," the objection said. "Nothing...

