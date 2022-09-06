LeBron James, Drake Sued For IP Rights To 'Black Ice' Film

By Elliot Weld (September 6, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- The former head of the National Basketball Players Association claims that LeBron James, rappers Drake and Future, and several others with an interest in the upcoming hockey documentary "Black Ice" knowingly violated his right to develop the film. Billy Hunter, who also formerly served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California, claims in the complaint filed in Manhattan state court on Sunday that "Black Ice" is based on the book "Black Ice: The Lost History of the Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes, 1895-1925." Hunter bought the motion picture rights to the book, written by Canadian historians George and...

