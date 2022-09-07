Making Sense Of SEC's Crypto Enforcement Summer

By Arina Shulga and Jeffrey Kelly (September 7, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A year ago, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler famously called on Congress to give the agency more authority to police the crypto Wild West, and, with a recent flurry of enforcement actions, we are finally seeing the new sheriff in town. While we are still waiting for new crypto-related legislation to clarify the treatment of digital assets under the federal securities laws, the SEC is continuing its regulation by enforcement. This May, the SEC announced that it would nearly double the size of its renamed Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit so that it would "be better equipped to police wrongdoing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS