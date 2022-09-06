Google Asia Advertising Fight Must Be Litigated, Court Hears

By Caroline Simson (September 6, 2022, 9:18 PM EDT) -- Two British Virgin Islands companies are fighting efforts by Google's Asian arm to force them to arbitrate a more than $100 million dispute over advertising fees, arguing Google's actions amount to "classic 'Big Tech' overreach" since they did not sign the underlying agreement. Avazu Inc. and its parent company, DotC United, urged a California federal court on Friday to overturn an award upholding jurisdiction over them in an arbitration initiated in California by Google Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., which is seeking more than $100 million from Avazu's former subsidiary, Jupiter Payment Ltd. The dispute stems from unpaid invoices that Jupiter allegedly...

