Developers Slam Enviro Challenge To Calif. Wetlands Project

By Charlie Innis (September 6, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Two real estate firms are seeking an early win on environmental groups' challenge to a 314-acre multiuse development planned on a stretch of California wetlands, saying the groups' claims omitted that the project includes a preserve for the very species alleged to be under threat. Developers Epick Homes Inc. and Bruce Road Associates LP, who are defendant-intervenors in the California federal case, said on Friday that AquAlliance and Center for Biological Diversity omitted key facts about the project and mischaracterized their yearslong effort to secure governmental approvals. "Despite the dire need for housing, AquAlliance and Center for Biological Diversity seek to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS