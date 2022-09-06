Instagram To Appeal $401M Fine From Irish Privacy Watchdog

By Ben Kochman (September 6, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Instagram said Tuesday that it planned to appeal a €405 million ($401 million) fine set to be imposed by Ireland's privacy regulator, which alleges that the social media giant breached European Union privacy rules by mishandling children's data on the platform. Ireland's Data Protection Commission has alleged that Instagram "at certain times" set accounts of users between the ages of 13 and 17 to "public" by default and in a way that violated privacy rules set by the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, said Graham Doyle, the DPC's deputy commissioner and head of corporate affairs. The data protection watchdog, which began its...

