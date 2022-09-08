Juul Wants 14 Plaintiffs Permanently Trimmed From MDL

By Collin Krabbe (September 8, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Juul has asked a Northern District of California court to permanently dismiss certain plaintiffs from multidistrict litgation involving its electronic cigarette marketing for failing to file required documentation. The motion, filed Tuesday, said that "the plaintiffs identified … each failed to respond accordingly since this Court entered orders dismissing their claims without prejudice." The 14 plaintiffs named were Kadie Jones, Morgan Overstreet, Maureen Dwelley, Ryan Christian, Layanna Ahrens, Alex Sheehan, America Hechavarria, Jalin A. Howell-Foster, Chevy Lee Paul Huff, Alize Potasz, Tyler Currie, Joshua Sanders, Elizabeth-Grace Dickey and "J.K." The Northern District of California court had previously entered orders dismissing the claims...

