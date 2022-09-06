TPC Pauses Disclosure Hearing For Settlement Talks

By Rick Archer (September 6, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Petrochemical maker TPC Group told a Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday that it was postponing the hearing on its Chapter 11 plan disclosure statement for a week, in part to try to settle proposed class action claims stemming from a 2019 plant explosion. At a virtual hearing, counsel for TPC told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Craig T. Goldblatt that they had asked to push the hearing on the disclosure statement from Tuesday to Sept. 13 at the request of multiple parties to give more time to work out disputes with creditors and attempt to reach a deal on the plant explosion claims....

