Slack Asks Justices To Review 9th Circ.'s Direct Listing Ruling

By Jessica Corso (September 7, 2022, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Messaging platform Slack is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on an investor lawsuit challenging statements made ahead of the company's direct listing, saying a Ninth Circuit ruling in the case threatens to "dramatically expand" the number of shareholder lawsuits filed against newly public companies. The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday was informed that Slack has formally petitioned the Supreme Court for review of a decision the appellate court handed down a year ago. That decision, which saw one panel member dissent, allowed a proposed class action lawsuit against the popular messaging service to proceed even though the lead plaintiff...

