Soccer League Tries To Sink Coach's Race Discrimination Suit

By Renee Hickman (September 7, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A national soccer league that was sued alongside multiple U.S. soccer teams for alleged racial discrimination has asked an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the case, less than a month after one of the teams asked to have it thrown out, saying the claims are deficient and time-barred. United Soccer Leagues LLC, an organization of professional soccer teams in the United States and Canada, said in its memorandum accompanying the motion to dismiss that coach Ricky Hill's complaint was impermissibly vague, that it failed to show the league was an employer or exhaust administrative remedies under the Illinois Human Rights Act, and...

