GameStop Accused Of Secretly Sharing Web Chat Data

By Donald Morrison (September 8, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- GameStop has been hit with a proposed class action alleging the videogame and electronics retailer secretly records transcripts of users' conversations on its website before illegally sharing them with a third-party software company without notifying users. In a complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court, GameStop Inc. customer Miguel Licea accused the company of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by surreptitiously creating transcripts of GameStop.com visitors' conversations and sharing the data with customer service software maker Zendesk Inc. without notifying users. "Going from bad to worse, defendant shares the secret transcripts with Zendesk, a third party that publicly boasts about...

