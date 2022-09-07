Kim Kardashian, Ex-Carlyle Partner Tag Team On PE Venture

By Al Barbarino (September 7, 2022, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Reality television star Kim Kardashian became the latest celebrity to launch a private equity investment firm Wednesday, announcing she has teamed up with an ex-Carlyle Group partner to launch a new firm that will invest in consumer and media-focused businesses. Kardashian and Carlyle veteran Jay Sammons announced jointly on Twitter the formation of SKYY Partners, which they said will make both control and minority investments in "high-growth, market-leading consumer and media companies." Sammons is the former global head of consumer, media and retail at Carlyle, where he identified consumer-focused companies that presented opportunities for "value creation, revenue growth and market share...

