BakerHostetler Adds Litigator From McKool Smith In Houston

By Lynn LaRowe (September 9, 2022, 2:54 PM EDT) -- BakerHostetler has bolstered its national litigation practice and energy industry team with a new partner who joined the firm's growing Houston office from McKool Smith. Lisa Houssiere boasts extensive experience in international disputes and investigations, particularly within the energy sector, the firm said in a statement Wednesday announcing her arrival. She follows the addition of litigation partner Ryan Pittman in August and is among nearly 25 attorneys BakerHostetler has added in the region since 2020, the firm said. "We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to the firm. She is a talented lawyer and strategic advisor who is highly respected by her...

