Shell Fights Partial Win Bid In Mismanaged 401(k) ERISA Suit

By Grace Elletson (September 7, 2022, 3:19 PM EDT) -- Shell Oil Co. told a Texas federal judge that a group of retirement plan participants can't prevail on its claim that the company failed to monitor and subsequently ditch poorly performing investment options in the participants' 401(k) plan, arguing that it wasn't obligated to keep an eye on individual funds. Shell urged the court Tuesday to knock down the plan participants' request for partial summary judgment in their suit alleging Employee Retirement Income Security Act violations, arguing that it monitored the questioned funds holistically, in line with legal advice and the law. "All available evidence shows that it was well understood throughout...

