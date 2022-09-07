Yukos Capital Seeks Default Ruling For $5B Arbitral Award

By David Hansen (September 7, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The financing arm of former Russian energy company Yukos Oil asked a District of Columbia federal court to enter a default judgment against the Russian Federation for $5 billion that an international tribunal said it owes the company. Russia has not answered a petition filed with the D.C. district court in 2021 to enforce the tribunal's award despite it being served to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in June, according to a filing Tuesday from Yukos Capital Ltd. According to Yukos, Lavrov failed to respond within 60 days of service and a default entry is now appropriate. Yukos Capital is seeking to enforce...

