SEC's Top NY Official Heads To Sidley After 15-Year Run

By Emilie Ruscoe (September 7, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Sidley Austin LLP has added a partner in New York whose decade-and-a-half run at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission most recently included a stint as the acting director of the regulator's New York regional office. Lara Shalov Mehraban, who joined the SEC in 2007 as a staff attorney, started in her new role at Sidley on Tuesday, she told Law360 on Wednesday. "I had been at the SEC for 15 years. It's a fantastic place to work: I loved every minute of it, I love the people there, I love the work; it really is a great, great opportunity to work there," Mehraban said....

