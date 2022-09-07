T-Mobile Gets Sprint Merger Case Paused For Transfer Bid

By Matthew Perlman (September 7, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action from mobile subscribers targeting T-Mobile's $26 billion merger with Sprint was largely put on hold by an Illinois federal court while the company tries to get the case moved to New York, where it defeated a prior challenge to the deal. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin issued a brief order Tuesday that said T-Mobile and the other defendants, Deutsche Telekom AG and SoftBank Group Corp., will not have to respond to the complaint while a motion for transfer remains pending. The order also vacated prior deadlines set on motions to dismiss and to stay the case...

