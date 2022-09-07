2nd Circ. Upholds Navient Public Service Loan Relief Deal

By Sarah Jarvis (September 7, 2022, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday upheld the approval of a deal between loan servicer Navient Corp. and a class of borrowers that accused it of failing to inform potential applicants about a loan forgiveness program for public service employees, while rejecting objections that the deal would not benefit the class. U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr., writing the opinion for the panel, rejected arguments from two objectors that the Southern District of New York was wrong to certify a settlement class, approve service awards for named plaintiffs and approve the settlement, which among other things included a cy pres award...

