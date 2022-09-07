Minneapolis Board Votes To Halve Historic Golf Course

By Grace Dixon and Chuck Slothower (September 7, 2022, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, in a split vote Wednesday night, adopted a plan to halve the 18-hole Hiawatha Golf Course — which detractors say undercuts the links' historical significance — after having previously voted down similar proposals on three occasions. The board's 6-3 vote in favor of the plan reflects split community sentiment. The affordable, public course was favored by members of the Black community who pointed to its history as one of the earliest golf courses to desegregate. But the low-lying course has proved vulnerable to flooding, and pressure to open the land to other uses proved persuasive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS