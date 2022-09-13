FCC Republican Backs Starlink Appeal Of Rural Funds Denial

By Christopher Cole (September 13, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A second Republican on the Federal Communications Commission has weighed in on satellite company Starlink's loss of nearly $886 million in expected broadband subsidies from an FCC rural program, saying the agency should reconsider the decision. Commissioner Nathan Simington said Monday that he welcomes an appeal filed Friday by Starlink parent company SpaceX asking the full commission to overturn the agency decision to deny the funds, which the company described as "grossly unfair." "SpaceX won that award in a robust, competitive auction," Simington said in a statement. "Prior to [this] decision, SpaceX appeared to me to be on track to deliver...

