Jones Day Must Tweak Some Claims In $2M Ex-Client Fee Suit

By Lauraann Wood (September 7, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Jones Day must replead some claims in its lawsuit accusing a former client of running a "desperate shell game" to avoid paying more than $2 million in legal fees before the firm's allegations can proceed, an Illinois state judge said Wednesday. Cook County Circuit Judge Anna Loftus said Jones Day pled enough facts to pursue its claim seeking to pierce the corporate veil between Soverain Software LLC and primary owners Christian Oberbeck and Katharine Wolanyk in the firm's bid to collect fees it claims it's owed after securing more than $50 million for Soverain in earlier patent litigation. The firm will,...

