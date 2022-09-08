Cherokee Opioids Suit Can't Go To Okla. Court, 10th Circ. Told

By Caleb Symons (September 8, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Three national pharmacy chains want the Tenth Circuit to keep in federal court a lawsuit brought by the Cherokee Nation, which accuses the chains of exacerbating opioid addiction on its reservation, claiming the Oklahoma tribe seeks to "rewrite federal law" by returning the case to state court. CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Walmart have been battling since March to reverse a decision by U.S. District Judge Ronald R. White that would send the Cherokee multidistrict bellwether back to a Sequoyah County court, where it was first filed in early 2018. Responding on Tuesday to the tribe's arguments for remand, the pharmacies said Judge...

