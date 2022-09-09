ISP Groups Drop Challenge To Maine Internet Privacy Law

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 9, 2022, 6:31 PM EDT) -- Industry groups representing internet service providers have dropped their legal challenge to Maine's landmark online privacy statute, leaving the law — one of the nation's strictest — in place after roughly two and half years of litigation. The group filed the dismissal on Sept. 2. The groups have agreed to "reimburse the state for over $55,000 in costs the Attorney General's office incurred in defending the lawsuit," according to a statement from the Maine attorney general. The law, passed by Maine's state legislature in 2019, prohibits internet service providers from using or selling consumer browsing history and other data without first...

