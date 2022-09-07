HIV Medicine Mandate Flouts Religious Rights, Judge Says

By Patrick Hoff (September 7, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday that the U.S. government can't require a Christian-owned business to cover an HIV-prevention medication through its health insurance, saying the mandate enshrined in the Affordable Care Act flouted the employer's religious rights. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's 42-page order granted summary judgment to Christian-owned, for-profit management company Braidwood Management Inc. on a claim that requiring coverage of a drug commonly known as PrEP violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday that the U.S. government can't require a Christian-owned business to cover an HIV-prevention medication through its health insurance, saying the...

