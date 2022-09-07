7th Circ. Backs Trucking Exec's Accounting Fraud Conviction

By Daniel Ducassi (September 7, 2022, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld the criminal conviction of an ex-chief financial officer of Roadrunner Transportation for his role in a complex accounting fraud scheme that inflated the trucking company's reported income and cost shareholders tens of millions of dollars, finding "no reason to second guess the jury's decision." In its ruling Wednesday, the three-judge panel rejected a bid by former Roadrunner CFO Peter Armbruster to throw out his conviction for violating federal securities laws, including one count of misleading a public company's auditors, one count of securities fraud and two counts of keeping false books and records. Armbruster...

