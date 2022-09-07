Citrus Co. Wants Workers' Unpaid Wages Suit Scrapped

By Gina Kim (September 7, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A citrus company has asked a California federal judge to end a putative class action over unpaid wages, travel time pay and rest periods, arguing that the workers don't allege specific facts, similar to a nearly identical suit they previously filed that was tossed last month for failure to provide presuit notice. In a 32-page motion filed Friday seeking judgment on the pleadings or, in the alternative, a partial summary judgment, the Central Valley-based Bee Sweet Citrus Inc., a grower and shipper of grapefruits, oranges and other citrus products, argued that worker Rafael Marquez Amaro's claims for failure to pay wages, provide rest...

