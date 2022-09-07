Texas Businessman Looks To Exit Mexican Man's RICO Suit

By Alyssa Aquino (September 7, 2022, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A businessman urged a Texas federal court to toss allegations that he violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act by misleading foreign green card hopefuls into making purportedly fake investments, saying a suing Mexican national couldn't explain how his allegedly criminal enterprise worked. Juan Carlos Martinez Cecias Rodriguez told the court that in order for Cesar Bustos to accuse him of violating the anti-racketeering law, Bustos needed to allege with "particularity" how he misled overseas foreigners into signing expensive licensing deals. However, Bustos cannot point to any false representations he made, much less when or where he did so, and neither...

