Ex-NFL Player, Atty Must Arbitrate Suit Over $2M PPE Deal

By Elliot Weld (September 7, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Wednesday that a retired NFL linebacker will have to arbitrate claims he paid a New York attorney $2 million for medical gloves that were never provided. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos referred in the ruling to a Second Circuit ruling from 2016 that found contract conditions precedent must be expressed in "unmistakable language," which he said was not the case in the contract MSV Synergy, owned by former NFL player Mark Barron, had with PAZ Global Ventures, which is owned by New York lawyer Saadia Shapiro. MSV had argued that Shapiro gave false assurances in the contract...

