Game Developer Lodges IP Suit Over Mafia-Themed NFTs

By Andrew Karpan (September 7, 2022, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Korean online role-playing game maker went to a federal court in Seattle on Wednesday with accusations that a Romanian developer it hired decided to repurpose the idea of a mafia video game universe to generate related nonfungible tokens that have already sold for over $3 million. In a federal court in Washington, lawyers for NC Interactive — U.S. subsidiary of the video game giant NCSoft — demanded that Bucharest-based Amber Studio turn over at least $138,000 in royalties the Korean company says it is owed from NFT sales that stem from ideas contained in a video game NC Interactive has...

