Holland & Knight Expands Sports And Entertainment Team

By Tracey Read (September 8, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP has grown its sports and entertainment law practice by hiring three more partners from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC. Keith Carroll and C. Anthony Mulrain will co-chair the practice with recent lateral partner Tyrone Thomas, who joined the firm in July from Mintz. Meanwhile, O'Kelly E. McWilliams III will advise clients in the sports and entertainment industry by working directly with private equity firms and hedge funds, Holland & Knight announced Wednesday. Carroll is based in Boston, Mulrain is in New York and Atlanta, and McWilliams will work in Washington, D.C. Carroll and Mulrain...

