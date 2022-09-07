Analytics Co. Hit With Consumer Suit In Wake Of FTC Action

By Hailey Konnath (September 7, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Mobile app analytics provider Kochava Inc. is facing a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully selling geolocation information on mobile users, a suit that comes amid its battle with the Federal Trade Commission. Named plaintiff David Greenley said Kochava collected and sold his precise geolocation data — which were associated with visits to "sensitive locations" — without his knowledge or consent, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court. Greenley pointed to the FTC's recent complaint, saying that Kochava is accused of collecting a wealth of information about consumers and their mobile devices and then selling customized data...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS