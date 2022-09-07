Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analytics Co. Hit With Consumer Suit In Wake Of FTC Action

By Hailey Konnath (September 7, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Mobile app analytics provider Kochava Inc. is facing a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully selling geolocation information on mobile users, a suit that comes amid its battle with the Federal Trade Commission.

Named plaintiff David Greenley said Kochava collected and sold his precise geolocation data — which were associated with visits to "sensitive locations" — without his knowledge or consent, according to the complaint filed Tuesday in California federal court. Greenley pointed to the FTC's recent complaint, saying that Kochava is accused of collecting a wealth of information about consumers and their mobile devices and then selling customized data...

