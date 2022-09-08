FCC Preemption Ruling Is A Win For Cell Tech, Consumers

By Joshua Turner, Thomas Johnson Jr. and William Lane (September 8, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 26, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit affirmed a district court decision holding that radiofrequency, or RF, emissions limits set by the Federal Communications Commission preempt state and local laws that seek to impose different standards. The regulation of RF emissions has long been the exclusive task of the federal government — indeed, the FCC has had authority to set rules and regulations concerning RF emissions since the agency's founding almost a century ago, and federal standards for radio go back even farther than that. In recent years, however, some jurisdictions have attempted to issue RF...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS