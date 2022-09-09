Davis Wright Adds Former University Of California Atty

By Emily Johnson (September 9, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- The former principal counsel of nonprofits and charitable giving at the University of California has returned to Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, bringing experience that also includes time as an associate general counsel at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation to the firm's Seattle office. The firm said that Thomas C. Schroeder has joined as a partner, returning to where he started his legal career as an associate. He is expected to boost the firm's ability to advise charitable foundations, nonprofit health care organizations and other tax-exempt clients. Schroeder brings more than 15 years of experience advising national institutions in-house and in...

