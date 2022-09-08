Fla. Firm Can't Escape Debt Collection Suit, 11th Circ. Says

By Kelcey Caulder (September 8, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A Miami law firm and two of its attorneys saw it's victory over a condo resident's debt collection suit vacated, as the Eleventh Circuit found the suit properly alleged harm in the firm's attempts to collect the resident's owed condo association fees. In his suit, Segundo Toste, who owns a condo in a community governed by The Beach Club at Fontainebleau Park Condominium Association Inc., alleged that Russell S. Jacobs PA and its attorneys violated the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act when it overstated the amount he owed to the association in its communications with him, attempted to collect fees and...

