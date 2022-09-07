Chubb Prevails In 'The Morning Show' COVID-19 Losses Suit

By Hailey Konnath (September 7, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has held that a Chubb unit was within its rights when it denied coverage to a production company looking to recover COVID-19-related losses stemming from production delays on "The Morning Show," dismissing the $44 million suit for good. U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin on Tuesday granted judgment in favor of Chubb National Insurance Co., finding that "under the policy's plain terms," the insurer was justified in denying benefits to Always Smiling Productions LLC after it had to halt production of the Apple TV+ show at the beginning of the pandemic. A California district court found that a...

