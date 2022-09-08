NY Town Will Allow Antennas It Previously Denied

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 8, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A Long Island town has reached a settlement agreement with Crown Castle allowing the telecommunications company to build its planned wireless antennas, putting an end to roughly five years of legal fighting between the parties. U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Tiscione, on Sept. 7, also ordered the town of Hempstead to pay Crown Castle $121,273, "representing a return of previously filed consultant escrow funds." The antennas or nodes are "necessary to remedy significant gaps in personal wireless and telecommunications services in the town and are the least intrusive means of doing so," the order stated. Texas-based Crown Castle sued Hempstead in 2017,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS